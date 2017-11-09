新加坡今年高考作文题来了，不服来写！

新加坡今年的A水准考试的英文作文刚刚结束，起难度令人膛目结舌，很难想象18岁的青少年要涉猎如此广泛的课题。
据了解，今年考试的12道题目，学生只须以其中的一题来写作，考试时间为1个半小时，字数为500到800词。
这12个作文题的中文译文如下，文末附英文考题原文
1、过去并没有逝去，甚至都没有过去，请加以讨论。
2、以科学理由使用动物是否合理？
3、你所处的社会里，用公共资金收购艺术品，何种程度你可以接受呢？
4、司法制度的目的是改过自新而不是惩罚，请加以讨论。
5、新闻管制是否可取？
6、是事件形塑未来，而不是政客形塑未来，对吗？
7、科幻小说多久能成为事实？
8、你所处的世界里，音乐在建立国家认同中所扮演的角色是怎样的？
9、人们在多大的程度上，以外表判断一个人，多过以实际能力来判断一个人？
10、实际能力和智力一样重要，你生活的社会距离这个标准有多大距离？
11、有观点认为，控制气候变化不会真正有效，你认为呢？
12、书写语言的质量，正在被社交媒体所破坏，你认为呢？
下面是今年作文题的英文原文：
2017 Hard Questions
(aka General Paper exam 2017)
1. The past is not dead. It’s not even past. Discuss.
2. Can the use of animals for scientific reasons ever be justified?
3. In your society, to what extent is it acceptable for public money to be used in the acquisition of works of art?
4. Rehabilitation, not punishment, should be the purpose of the justice system. Discuss
5. Is regulation of the press desirable?
6. Do events, rather than politicians, shape the future?
7. How far is science fiction becoming fact?
8. Examine the role of music in establishing a national identity in your society.
9. To what extent are people judged more by their physical appearances than by their abilities?
10. Practical ability is just as important as intellectual skills. How far is this true in your society?
11. Assess the view that attempts to control climate change can never be truly effective.
12. The quality of written language is being destroyed by social media. What is your view?
