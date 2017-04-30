东盟主席国声明默认中国南海行为

东盟主席国声明今日发表于官网上，文中移除对中国在南海的“军事化与造岛活动”的提及。
第30届东盟峰会昨日落幕，但菲律宾一改主席国在会后宣读声明的惯例，在今日才将主席国声明刊登于东盟官方网站上。
据此前路透社与法新社报道指出，中国使馆代表极力游说菲律宾在东盟共同声明中默认中国的军事化和造岛活动。中国也希望菲律宾将“尊重法律和外交程序”一词移除。
中国极力游说 东盟难以在南海问题上形成一致
虽然消息透露有4个东盟成员国表示反对省略该词，但据《海峡时报》指出，作为今年主席国的菲律宾拥有最后的决定权。
最终，东盟主席国声明将“尊重法律和外交程序”写在了“东盟共同体2025年愿景（ASEAN Community Vision 2025）”以章节中。
在南海问题上，声明中仅仅暗示了南海存在的争端，对中国在南海的行为只字未提。反之，文中提到了“东盟与中国合作的日益加强”。
第30届东盟峰会的主席国声明及参考译文：
我们重申维护南海的和平、稳定、安全、航行自由和飞行自由的重要性。我们欢迎《东盟国家与中国应对海上紧急事态外交高官热线平台指导方针》的实施，并期待《关于在南海适用〈海上意外相遇规则〉的联合声明》早日实施。我们注意到一些领导人对该地区的近期事态发展表示的关切。我们重申加强互信和信心、在开展活动中的自我克制、避免使情况进一步复杂化的行为、追求和平解决争端而不诉诸威胁或使用武力的重要性。
我们强调全面有效地执行《南海各方行为声明（DOC）》的重要性。我们注意到东盟与中国合作的日益加强。我们欢迎致力于在今年中旬完成《南海行为准则（COC）》框架、以促进有效COC早日缔结的进程。我们认识到一个和平、稳定和可持续发展的南海所会带来的长期利益。
We reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation and over-flight in and above the South China Sea. We welcomed the operationalization of the Guidelines for Hotline Communications among Senior Officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of ASEAN Member States and China in Response to Maritime Emergencies in the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and look forward to the early operationalization of the other early harvest measure which is the Joint Statement on the Application of the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) in the South China Sea. We took note of concerns expressed by some Leaders over recent developments in the area. We reaffirmed the importance of the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities, and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation, and pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes, without resorting to the threat or use of force.
We underscored the importance of the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety. We took note of the improving cooperation between ASEAN and China. We welcomed the progress to complete a framework of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) by middle of this year, in order to facilitate the early conclusion of an effective COC. We recognized the long-term benefits that would be gained from having the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and sustainable development.
