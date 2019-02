特朗普对美朝二次峰会感到乐观

美国总统特朗普表示,他对与朝鲜领导人金正恩再次举行峰会持乐观态度。

Very productive talks yesterday with China on Trade. Will continue today! I will be leaving for Hanoi, Vietnam, early tomorrow for a Summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea, where we both expect a continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore. Denuclearization?