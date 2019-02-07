特朗普2019国情咨文

2 月 5 日美东周二晚上 9 点至 10 点半， 特朗普在国会进行了长达 1 个半小时的国情咨文演讲， 以下是全文（英文翻译仅供参考）





特朗普 2019 国情咨文

Below are the president's remarks as prepared for delivery:

TO THE CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES: 致美国国会





Madam Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States, and my fellow Americans: 国会发言人女士，副总统先生，国会议员们，美国第一夫人，以及我的美国同胞们：





We meet tonight at a moment of unlimited potential. As we begin a new Congress, I stand here ready to work with you to achieve historic breakthroughs for all Americans. 我们今晚在无限潜力的时刻见面。 在我们开始新的国会时，我站在这里准备与您合作，为所有美国人取得历史性突破。

Millions of our fellow citizens are watching us now, gathered in this great chamber, hoping that we will govern not as two parties but as one Nation. 数百万同胞现在正在观看我们，聚集在这个伟大的会议厅里，希望我们不是作为两个政党而是作为一个国家来履行管理。

The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or a Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American people. 我今晚将要提出的议程不是共和党议程或民主党议程， 而是美国人民的议程。

Many of us campaigned on the same core promises: to defend American jobs and demand fair trade for American workers; to rebuild and revitalize our Nation's infrastructure; to reduce the price of healthcare and prescription drugs; to create an immigration system that is safe, lawful, modern and secure; and to pursue a foreign policy that puts America's interests first. 我们中的许多人都在争取同样的核心承诺：捍卫美国的就业机会，并要求美国工人的公平贸易 ; 重建和振兴我们国家的基础设施 ; 降低医疗保健和处方药的价格 ; 建立一个安全，合法，现代和安全的移民系统 ; 并奉行将美国利益放在第一位的外交政策。





There is a new opportunity in American politics, if only we have the courage to seize it. Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country. 只要我们有勇气抓住它，美国政治就有了新的机会。 胜利并不是我们某个党的胜利。 胜利是属于我们整个国家的胜利。

This year, America will recognize two important anniversaries that show us the majesty of America's mission, and the power of American pride. 今年，美国将承认两个重要的纪念日，它们向我们展示了美国使命的威严，以及美国自豪感的力量。

In June, we mark 75 years since the start of what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called the Great Crusade -- the Allied liberation of Europe in World War II. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, 15,000 young American men jumped from the sky, and 60,000 more stormed in from the sea, to save our civilization from tyranny. Here with us tonight are three of those heroes: Private First Class Joseph Reilly, Staff Sergeant Irving Locker, and Sergeant Herman Zeitchik. Gentlemen, we salute you. 6 月，我们将庆祝德怀特 · 艾森豪威尔将军称之为伟大的十字军东征 - 第二次世界大战中的欧洲盟军解放开始以来的 75 年纪念日。 在 1944 年 6 月 6 日的 D 日， 15,000 名年轻的美国男子从天而降，还有 6 万人从海上冲进来，以拯救我们的文明免遭暴政。 今晚与我们在一起的是三位英雄：一等兵约瑟夫雷利，上士欧文洛克，以及中士赫尔曼齐齐克。 先生们，我们向你们致敬。

In 2019, we also celebrate 50 years since brave young pilots flew a quarter of a million miles through space to plant the American flag on the face of the moon. Half a century later, we are joined by one of the Apollo 11 astronauts who planted that flag: Buzz Aldrin. This year, American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets. 在 2019 年，我们还将庆祝，那位勇敢的年轻飞行员在太空中飞行了 25 万英里，在月球上种下了美国国旗，这个壮举的 50 周年纪念。 半个世纪之后的今天，我们欢迎这位种下那面旗帜的阿波罗 11 号宇航员：巴兹奥尔德林。 今年，美国宇航员将乘坐美国火箭返回太空。

In the 20th century, America saved freedom, transformed science, and redefined the middle class standard of living for the entire world to see. Now, we must step boldly and bravely into the next chapter of this great American adventure, and we must create a new standard of living for the 21st century. An amazing quality of life for all of our citizens is within our reach. 在 20 世纪，美国拯救了自由，改变了科学，重新定义了中产阶级的生活水平，让全世界都能看到。 现在，我们必须大胆勇敢地进入这场伟大的美国冒险的下一章，我们必须为 21 世纪创造一种新的生活标准。 我们所有的公民都能享受到令人惊叹的生活品质。

We can make our communities safer, our families stronger, our culture richer, our faith deeper, and our middle class bigger and more prosperous than ever before. 我们可以让我们的社区更安全，家庭更强大，文化更丰富，信仰更深入，中产阶级比以往任何时候都更大更繁荣。

But we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution -- and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good. 但我们必须拒绝复仇，抵抗和报复的政治 - 并拥抱合作，妥协和共同利益的无限潜力。

Together, we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future. The decision is ours to make. 我们可以共同打破几十年的政治僵局。 我们可以弥合旧的分歧，治愈旧的伤口，建立新的联盟，建立新的解决方案，并释放美国未来的非凡承诺。 而这取决于我们自己所做的决定。

We must choose between greatness or gridlock, results or resistance, vision or vengeance, incredible progress or pointless destruction. 我们必须在伟大或僵局，结果或抵抗，视觉或复仇，令人难以置信的进步或毫无意义的破坏之间做出选择。

Tonight, I ask you to choose greatness. 而今晚， 我请大家选择伟大。

Over the last 2 years, my Administration has moved with urgency and historic speed to confront problems neglected by leaders of both parties over many decades. 在过去两年中，我国政府以紧迫和历史性的速度前进，以对抗几十年来两党领导人所忽视的问题。

In just over 2 years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom -- a boom that has rarely been seen before. We have created 5.3 million new jobs and importantly added 600,000 new manufacturing jobs -- something which almost everyone said was impossible to do, but the fact is, we are just getting started. 在选举后的短短两年多的时间里，我们发起了前所未有的经济繁荣 - 这是前所未有的热潮。 我们已经创造了 530 万个新工作岗位，并且重要地增加了 60 万个新的制造业岗位 - 几乎每个人都说不可能做到这一点，但事实是，我们刚刚开始。

Wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades, and growing for blue collar workers, who I promised to fight for, faster than anyone else. Nearly 5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps. The United States economy is growing almost twice as fast today as when I took office, and we are considered far and away the hottest economy anywhere in the world. Unemployment has reached the lowest rate in half a century. African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded. Unemployment for Americans with disabilities has also reached an all-time low. More people are working now than at any time in our history –- 157 million. 当前，工资以几十年来最快的速度增长，而且我承诺为其争取的蓝领工人的增长速度超过其他任何人。 近 500 万美国人已被取消食品券。 今天美国经济增长速度几乎是我上任时的两倍，我们被认为是世界上最热门的经济体。 失业率已达到半个世纪以来的最低水平。 非裔美国人，西班牙裔美国人和亚裔美国人的失业率都达到了有史以来的最低水平。 残疾美国人的失业率也达到了历史最低水平。 现在有更多的人在工作，超过我们的历史上任何时候 - 1.57 亿人在工作。

We passed a massive tax cut for working families and doubled the child tax credit. 我们通过了对工薪家庭的大幅减税，并将儿童税收抵免增加了一倍。

We virtually ended the estate, or death, tax on small businesses, ranches, and family farms. 我们几乎结束了小企业，牧场和家庭农场的遗产税或死亡税。

We eliminated the very unpopular Obamacare individual mandate penalty -- and to give critically ill patients access to life-saving cures, we passed right to try. 我们取消了非常不受欢迎的奥巴马医改个人义务罚金 - 并让危重病人获得拯救生命的治疗方法，我们通过了正确的尝试。

My Administration has cut more regulations in a short time than any other administration during its entire tenure. Companies are coming back to our country in large numbers thanks to historic reductions in taxes and regulations. 在整个任期内，我的政府在短时间内削减了比任何其他政府更多的法规。 由于税收和法规的历史性减少，公司正在大量回归我们的国家。

We have unleashed a revolution in American energy -- the United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world. And now, for the first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy. 我们引发了美国能源革命 - 美国现在是世界上最大的石油和天然气生产国。 现在， 65 年来我们第一次成为能源净出口国。

After 24 months of rapid progress, our economy is the envy of the world, our military is the most powerful on earth, and America is winning each and every day. Members of Congress: the State of our Union is strong. Our country is vibrant and our economy is thriving like never before. 经过 24 个月的快速发展，我们的经济是世界羡慕的，我们的军队是地球上最强大的，美国每天都在赢得胜利。 国会议员：我们联盟的国家很强大。 我们的国家充满活力，我们的经济前所未有地蓬勃发展。

On Friday, it was announced that we added another 304,000 jobs last month alone -- almost double what was expected. An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations. 上周五宣布，仅上个月就增加了 304,000 个工作岗位 - 几乎是预期的两倍。 美国正在发生经济奇迹 - 唯一可以阻止它的是愚蠢的战争，政治或荒谬的党派调查。

If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way! 如果要实现和平与法制，就不应该再有战争和所谓的调查。 这些是不起作用！

We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad. 我们必须在国内团结起来，打败我们在国外的对手。

This new era of cooperation can start with finally confirming the more than 300 highly qualified nominees who are still stuck in the Senate – some after years of waiting. The Senate has failed to act on these nominations, which is unfair to the nominees and to our country. 这个新的合作时代可以从最终确认 300 多名仍然被困在参议院的高素质提名人开始 - 有些经过多年的等待。 参议院未能对这些提名采取行动，这对被提名者和我们的国家都是不公平的。

Now is the time for bipartisan action. Believe it or not, we have already proven that it is possible. 现在是两党行动的时候了。 信不信由你，我们已经证明这是可能的。

In the last Congress, both parties came together to pass unprecedented legislation to confront the opioid crisis, a sweeping new Farm Bill, historic VA reforms, and after four decades of rejection, we passed VA Accountability so we can finally terminate those who mistreat our wonderful veterans. 在上届国会上，两党双方聚集在一起，通过前所未有的立法来应对阿片类药物危机，全面的新农业法案，历史性的 VA 改革，经过四十年的拒绝，我们通过了 VA 问责制，以便最终清退那些虐待我们精彩退伍军人的人。





And just weeks ago, both parties united for groundbreaking criminal justice reform. Last year, I heard through friends the story of Alice Johnson. I was deeply moved. In 1997, Alice was sentenced to life in prison as a first-time non-violent drug offender. Over the next two decades, she became a prison minister, inspiring others to choose a better path. She had a big impact on that prison population -- and far beyond. 就在几周前，两党双方联合起来进行开创性的刑事司法改革。 去年，我通过朋友听到了爱丽丝约翰逊的故事。 我深受感动。 1997 年，爱丽丝被判处终身监禁，成为首次非暴力毒品罪犯。 在接下来的二十年里，她成为一名监狱长，鼓励其他人选择更好的道路。 她对那个监狱人口产生了很大的影响 - 而且远远超出了。

Alice's story underscores the disparities and unfairness that can exist in criminal sentencing -- and the need to remedy this injustice. She served almost 22 years and had expected to be in prison for the rest of her life. 爱丽丝的故事强调了刑事判刑中可能存在的差异和不公平 - 以及纠正这种不公正的必要性。 她服役将近 22 年，并且预计将在她的余生中入狱。

In June, I commuted Alice's sentence -- and she is here with us tonight. Alice, thank you for reminding us that we always have the power to shape our own destiny. 六月，我减轻了爱丽丝的判决 - 她今晚和我们在一起。 爱丽丝，谢谢你提醒我们，我们总是有能力塑造自己的命运。

When I saw Alice's beautiful family greet her at the prison gates, hugging and kissing and crying and laughing, I knew I did the right thing. 当我看到爱丽丝的美丽家庭在监狱大门迎接她，拥抱，亲吻，哭泣和笑，我知道我做对了。

Inspired by stories like Alice's, my Administration worked closely with members of both parties to sign the First Step Act into law. This legislation reformed sentencing laws that have wrongly and disproportionately harmed the African-American community. The First Step Act gives non-violent offenders the chance to re-enter society as productive, law-abiding citizens. Now, States across the country are following our lead. America is a Nation that believes in redemption. 受到爱丽丝等故事的启发，我的政府与双方成员密切合作，将 “ 第一步法 ” 签署为法律。 这项立法改革了判决法律，这些法律错误地和不成比例地伤害了非裔美国人社区。 “ 第一步法 ” 赋予非暴力犯罪者重新进入社会的机会，使其成为富有成效，守法的公民。 现在，全国各州都在追随我们。 美国是一个相信救赎的国家。

We are also joined tonight by Matthew Charles from Tennessee. In 1996, at age 30, Matthew was sentenced to 35 years for selling drugs and related offenses. Over the next two decades, he completed more than 30 Bible studies, became a law clerk, and mentored fellow inmates. Now, Matthew is the very first person to be released from prison under the First Step Act. Matthew, on behalf of all Americans: welcome home. 今晚在现场的还有自田纳西州的马修查尔斯。 1996 年，在 30 岁时，马修因卖毒品和相关罪行被判处 35 年徒刑。 在接下来的二十年里，他完成了 30 多项圣经研究，成为一名法律助理，并指导了其他囚犯。 现在，根据 “ 第一步法 ” ，马修是第一个被释放出狱的人。 马修，我代表所有美国人：欢迎回家。

As we have seen, when we are united, we can make astonishing strides for our country. Now, Republicans and Democrats must join forces again to confront an urgent national crisis. 正如我们所看到的，当我们团结起来时，我们可以为我们的国家取得惊人的进步。 现在，共和党人和民主党人必须再次联手，以应对紧急的国家危机。

The Congress has 10 days left to pass a bill that will fund our Government, protect our homeland, and secure our southern border. 国会还有 10 天时间可以通过一项法案，为我们的政府提供资金，保护我们的祖国，并确保我们的南部边境。

Now is the time for the Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business. 现在是时候让国会向全世界展示美国致力于结束非法移民，并将无情的郊狼，卡特尔，贩毒者和人贩子清理出局。

As we speak, large, organized caravans are on the march to the United States. We have just heard that Mexican cities, in order to remove the illegal immigrants from their communities, are getting trucks and buses to bring them up to our country in areas where there is little border protection. I have ordered another 3,750 troops to our southern border to prepare for the tremendous onslaught. 正如我们所说，大型有组织的大篷车正在向美国迈进。 我们刚刚听说墨西哥城市为了从他们的社区中清除非法移民，正在获得卡车和公共汽车，以便在没有边境保护的地区将他们带到我们国家。 我已经向我们的南部边境增派了另外 3,750 名士兵，以应对这次巨大的冲击。

This is a moral issue. The lawless state of our southern border is a threat to the safety, security, and financial well‑being of all Americans. We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens. This includes our obligation to the millions of immigrants living here today, who followed the rules and respected our laws. Legal immigrants enrich our Nation and strengthen our society in countless ways. I want people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally. 这是一个道德问题。 我们南部边境的无法无天状态对所有美国人的安全，保障和财务状况构成威胁。 我们有道义责任建立一个保护我们公民生活和工作的移民制度。 这包括我们对今天生活在这里的数百万移民的义务，他们遵守规则并遵守我们的法律。 合法移民丰富了我们的国家，并以无数方式加强了我们的社会。 我希望人们进入我们的国家，但他们必须合法进入。

Tonight, I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of love and devotion to our fellow citizens and to our country. 今晚，我请求你们保护我们非常危险的南部边界，出于对同胞和我们国家的爱和奉献。

No issue better illustrates the divide between America's working class and America's political class than illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards. 没有任何问题可以更好地说明美国工人阶级与美国政治阶层之间的分歧，除了非法移民。 富裕的政治家和捐助者推动开放的边界，同时在城墙，大门和警卫后面生活。

Meanwhile, working class Americans are left to pay the price for mass illegal migration -- reduced jobs, lower wages, overburdened schools and hospitals, increased crime, and a depleted social safety net. 与此同时，工人阶级美国人只能为大规模非法移民付出代价 - 减少工作，降低工资，负担过重的学校和医院，犯罪增加，社会安全网络枯竭。

Tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate -- it is cruel. One in three women is sexually assaulted on the long journey north. Smugglers use migrant children as human pawns to exploit our laws and gain access to our country. 对非法移民的宽容不是富有同情心的 - 这是残酷的。 三分之一的女性在长途跋涉中遭受性侵犯。 走私者利用移民儿童作为人质来利用我们的法律并进入我们的国家。

Human traffickers and sex traffickers take advantage of the wide open areas between our ports of entry to smuggle thousands of young girls and women into the United States and to sell them into prostitution and modern-day slavery. 人口贩运者和性贩运者利用我们入境口岸之间的广阔区域将数千名年轻女孩和妇女偷运到美国，并将她们卖给卖淫组织和现代奴隶组织。

Tens of thousands of innocent Americans are killed by lethal drugs that cross our border and flood into our cities -- including meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. 成千上万的无辜美国人被穿越我们边境并涌入我们城市的致命毒品杀死 - 包括甲基，海洛因，可卡因和芬太尼。

The savage gang, MS-13, now operates in 20 different American States, and they almost all come through our southern border. Just yesterday, an MS-13 gang member was taken into custody for a fatal shooting on a subway platform in New York City. We are removing these gang members by the thousands, but until we secure our border they're going to keep streaming back in. 这个野蛮的团伙， MS-13 ，现在在 20 个不同的美国各州活跃，他们几乎都来自我们的南部边境。 就在昨天，一名 MS-13 帮派成员因在纽约市的地铁平台上遭受致命射击而被拘留。 我们正在以成千上万的方式移除这些帮派成员，但在我们确保边界安全之前，他们将继续流入。

Year after year, countless Americans are murdered by criminal illegal aliens. 年复一年，无数美国人被犯罪的非法外国人谋杀。

I've gotten to know many wonderful Angel Moms, Dads, and families – no one should ever have to suffer the horrible heartache they have endured. 我已经认识了许多精彩的天使妈妈，爸爸和家人 - 没有人应该忍受他们忍受的可怕心痛。

Here tonight is Debra Bissell. Just three weeks ago, Debra's parents, Gerald and Sharon, were burglarized and shot to death in their Reno, Nevada, home by an illegal alien. They were in their eighties and are survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Also here tonight are Gerald and Sharon's granddaughter, Heather, and great‑granddaughter, Madison. 今晚在场的有 Debra Bissell 。 就在三个星期前，黛布拉的父母杰拉尔德和沙龙被一名非法外星人在内华达州里诺的家中被盗，并被枪杀。 他们八十多岁，有四个孩子， 11 个孙子孙女和 20 个曾孙子孙女。 今晚在场的还有杰拉尔德和沙龙的孙女希瑟，还有曾孙女麦迪逊。

To Debra, Heather, Madison, please stand: few can understand your pain. But I will never forget, and I will fight for the memory of Gerald and Sharon, that it should never happen again. 为了黛布拉，希瑟，麦迪逊，请大家站起来：很少有人能理解你的痛苦。 但我永远不会忘记，我将为杰拉尔德和沙龙的记忆而战，它永远不会再发生。

Not one more American life should be lost because our Nation failed to control its very dangerous border. 我们不能因为我们的国家未能控制其非常危险的边界，而再失去任何一个美国人的生命。

In the last 2 years, our brave ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of criminal aliens, including those charged or convicted of nearly 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 killings. 在过去的两年里，我们勇敢的 ICE 官员逮捕了 266,000 名外国犯罪分子，其中包括被指控或被定罪的近 10 万起袭击事件， 3 万起性犯罪和 4,000 起杀人事件。

We are joined tonight by one of those law enforcement heroes: ICE Special Agent Elvin Hernandez. When Elvin was a boy, he and his family legally immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic. At the age of eight, Elvin told his dad he wanted to become a Special Agent. Today, he leads investigations into the scourge of international sex trafficking. Elvin says: "If I can make sure these young girls get their justice, I've done my job." Thanks to his work and that of his colleagues, more than 300 women and girls have been rescued from horror and more than 1,500 sadistic traffickers have been put behind bars in the last year. 我们今晚现场的还有一位执法英雄： ICE 特工 Elvin Hernandez 。 当埃尔文还是个男孩时，他和他的家人从多米尼加共和国合法移民到美国。 八岁时，艾尔文告诉他的父亲，他想成为一名特工。 今天，他领导了对国际性交易祸害的调查。 埃尔文说： “ 如果我能确保这些年轻女孩得到公正，我就完成了我的工作。 ” 由于他和同事的工作，已有 300 多名妇女和女孩从恐怖中获救，去年有超过 1500 名虐待狂的贩运者被关进监狱。

Special Agent Hernandez, please stand: We will always support the brave men and women of Law Enforcement -- and I pledge to you tonight that we will never abolish our heroes from ICE. 特工埃尔南德斯，请大家起立：我们将永远支持勇敢的执法男女 - 今晚我向你承诺，我们永远不会忘记我们的英雄。

My Administration has sent to the Congress a commonsense proposal to end the crisis on our southern border. 我的政府已向国会提交了一项常识性建议，以结束我们南部边界的危机。

It includes humanitarian assistance, more law enforcement, drug detection at our ports, closing loopholes that enable child smuggling, and plans for a new physical barrier, or wall, to secure the vast areas between our ports of entry. In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall -- but the proper wall never got built. I'll get it built. 它包括人道主义援助，更多的执法，我们港口的毒品检测，关闭导致儿童走私的漏洞，以及建立新的物理屏障或墙壁的计划，以确保我们的入境口岸之间的广大区域。 在过去，今晚这个房间里的大多数人都赞成建立一面墙 - 但正确的墙从未建成。 我会把它建成。

This is a smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier -- not just a simple concrete wall. It will be deployed in the areas identified by border agents as having the greatest need, and as these agents will tell you, where walls go up, illegal crossings go way down 这是一个智能，战略，透明的钢屏障 - 而不仅仅是一个简单的混凝土墙。 它将被部署在边境特工确定的最需要的区域，并且正如这些代理人将告诉你的，墙壁在哪里上升，那里的非法过境点就会逐渐减少。

San Diego used to have the most illegal border crossings in the country. In response, and at the request of San Diego residents and political leaders, a strong security wall was put in place. This powerful barrier almost completely ended illegal crossings. 圣地亚哥曾经是美国最多非法入境点的地方。 作为回应，并应圣地亚哥居民和政治领导人的要求，建立了强大的安全墙。 这个强大的障碍几乎完全结束了非法越境。

The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime -- one of the highest in the country, and considered one of our Nation's most dangerous cities. Now, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of our safest cities. 德克萨斯州边境城市埃尔帕索曾经有极高的暴力犯罪率 - 这是全国最高的暴力犯罪率之一，被认为是我们国家最危险的城市之一。 现在，凭借强大的障碍，埃尔帕索是我们最安全的城市之一。

Simply put, walls work and walls save lives. So let's work together, compromise, and reach a deal that will truly make America safe. 简单地说，建墙是管用的，墙壁拯救了美国人的生命。 因此，让我们共同努力，妥协并达成一项真正使美国安全的协议。

As we work to defend our people's safety, we must also ensure our economic resurgence continues at a rapid pace. 在我们努力捍卫人民安全的同时，我们还必须确保我们的经济复苏继续快速发展。

No one has benefited more from our thriving economy than women, who have filled 58 percent of the new jobs created in the last year. All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before -- and exactly one century after the Congress passed the Constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in the Congress than ever before. 没有人比我们蓬勃发展的经济中受益更多的女性，她们已经填补了去年创造的 58 ％的新工作岗位。 所有美国人都为我们在劳动力队伍中拥有的女性人数比以往任何时候都感到自豪 - 在国会通过宪法修正案给女性投票权的一个世纪之后，我们在国会中服务的女性比以往任何时候都多。

As part of our commitment to improving opportunity for women everywhere, this Thursday we are launching the first ever Government-wide initiative focused on economic empowerment for women in developing countries. 作为我们致力于改善各地妇女机会的承诺的一部分，本周四，我们正在启动首个政府范围的倡议，重点是为发展中国家的妇女赋予经济权力。

To build on our incredible economic success, one priority is paramount -- reversing decades of calamitous trade policies. 为了巩固我们令人难以置信的经济成功，一个优先事项是至关重要的 - 扭转数十年的灾难性贸易政策。

We are now making it clear to C that after years of targeting our industries, and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end. 我们现在向他国明确表示，经过多年针对我们的行业和窃取我们的知识产权，对美国就业和财富盗窃的行为将结束。

Therefore, we recently imposed tariffs on $250 billion of C goods -- and now our Treasury is receiving billions of dollars a month from a country that never gave us a dime. But I don't blame C for taking advantage of us -- I blame our leaders and representatives for allowing this travesty to happen. I have great respect for President , and we are now working on a new trade deal with China. But it must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce our chronic trade deficit, and protect American jobs. 因此，我们最近对 2500 亿美元的他国商品征收关税 - 现在我们的财政部每月从一个从未给我们一分钱的国家收到数十亿美元。 但我并不责怪他国利用我们 - 我责怪我们的领导人和代表允许这种讽刺发生。 我非常尊重主席，我们正在与他国达成新的贸易协议。 但它必须包括结束不公平贸易行为的真实结构性变革，减少长期贸易逆差，保护美国就业机会。

Another historic trade blunder was the catastrophe known as NAFTA. 另一个历史性的贸易失误是被称为北美自由贸易协定的灾难。

I have met the men and women of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Hampshire, and many other States whose dreams were shattered by NAFTA. For years, politicians promised them they would negotiate for a better deal. But no one ever tried -- until now. 我遇到了密歇根州，俄亥俄州，宾夕法尼亚州，印第安纳州，新罕布什尔州以及许多其他国家的男人和女人，他们的梦想被北美自由贸易协定打破了。 多年来，政界人士向他们承诺，他们会谈判达成更好的协议。 但是从来没有人尝试过 - 直到现在。





Our new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement -- or USMCA -- will replace NAFTA and deliver for American workers: bringing back our manufacturing jobs, expanding American agriculture, protecting intellectual property, and ensuring that more cars are proudly stamped with four beautiful words: made in the USA. 我们新的美国 - 墨西哥 - 加拿大协议 - 或 USMCA-- 将取代北美自由贸易协定并为美国工人提供服务：恢复我们的制造业工作，扩大美国农业，保护知识产权，并确保更多汽车自豪地印有四个美丽的词语： 美国制造。

Tonight, I am also asking you to pass the United States Reciprocal Trade Act, so that if another country places an unfair tariff on an American product, we can charge them the exact same tariff on the same product that they sell to us. 今晚，我还要求你通过 “ 美国对等贸易法 ” ，以便如果另一个国家对美国产品征收不公平的关税，我们可以向他们收取与他们出售给我们的产品相同的关税。

Both parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure. 双方应该能够联合起来，重建美国摇摇欲坠的基础设施。

I know that the Congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill -- and I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure investment, including investments in the cutting edge industries of the future. This is not an option. This is a necessity. 我知道国会急于通过基础设施法案 - 我渴望与您合作，提供新的重要基础设施投资立法，包括对未来前沿行业的投资。 这不是一个选择。 这是必要的。

The next major priority for me, and for all of us, should be to lower the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs -- and to protect patients with pre-existing conditions. 对我和我们所有人来说，下一个主要优先事项应该是降低医疗保健和处方药的成本 - 并保护患有既往疾病的患者。

Already, as a result of my Administration's efforts, in 2018 drug prices experienced their single largest decline in 46 years. 由于我的政府的努力，在 2018 年，药物价格已经经历了 46 年来最大幅度的下降。

But we must do more. It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and together we can stop it. 但我们必须做得更多。 令人无法接受的是，美国人为同样的药物支付的费用比其他国家的人要多得多，而药物往往是在完全相同的地方制造的。 这是错误的，不公平的，我们可以一起阻止它。

I am asking the Congress to pass legislation that finally takes on the problem of global freeloading and delivers fairness and price transparency for American patients. We should also require drug companies, insurance companies, and hospitals to disclose real prices to foster competition and bring costs down. 我要求国会通过立法，最终解决美国公民全球免费问题，并为美国患者提供公平和价格透明度。 我们还应该要求制药公司，保险公司和医院披露实际价格以促进竞争并降低成本。

No force in history has done more to advance the human condition than American freedom. In recent years we have made remarkable progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach. My budget will ask Democrats and Republicans to make the needed commitment to eliminate the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years. Together, we will defeat AIDS in America. 历史上没有任何力量比美国自由更能促进人类状况。 近年来，我们在防治艾滋病毒和艾滋病方面取得了显着进展。 科学突破带来了一个遥不可及的梦想。 我的预算将要求民主党人和共和党人做出必要的承诺，在 10 年内消除美国的艾滋病毒流行。 我们将共同战胜美国的艾滋病。

Tonight, I am also asking you to join me in another fight that all Americans can get behind: the fight against childhood cancer. 今晚，我还要求你和我一起参加另一场让所有美国人都能落后的战斗：抗击儿童癌症的斗争。

Joining Melania in the gallery this evening is a very brave 10-year-old girl, Grace Eline. Every birthday since she was 4, Grace asked her friends to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She did not know that one day she might be a patient herself. Last year, Grace was diagnosed with brain cancer. Immediately, she began radiation treatment. At the same time, she rallied her community and raised more than $40,000 for the fight against cancer. When Grace completed treatment last fall, her doctors and nurses cheered with tears in their eyes as she hung up a poster that read: "Last Day of Chemo." Grace -- you are an inspiration to us all. 今晚在 Melania 边上的是一位非常勇敢的 10 岁女孩 Grace Eline 。 自 4 岁起，每年的生日，格蕾丝都要求她的朋友们捐赠给圣犹达儿童研究医院。 她不知道有一天她可能会成为一名患者。 去年，格蕾丝被诊断患有脑癌。 她立即开始放射治疗。 与此同时，她集结了她的社区并筹集了超过 40,000 美元用于抗击癌症。 格蕾丝去年秋天完成治疗时，她的医生和护士在他们挂着一张写着 “ 化疗的最后一天 ” 的海报时泪流满面。 感恩 - 你是我们所有人的灵感来源。





Many childhood cancers have not seen new therapies in decades. My budget will ask the Congress for $500 million over the next 10 years to fund this critical life-saving research. 几十年来，许多儿童癌症都没有见过新疗法。 我的预算将在未来 10 年内向国会提出 5 亿美元的资金来资助这项关键的拯救生命的研究。

To help support working parents, the time has come to pass school choice for America's children. I am also proud to be the first President to include in my budget a plan for nationwide paid family leave -- so that every new parent has the chance to bond with their newborn child. 为了帮助工作的父母，现在是时候为美国的孩子通过学校选择法案了。 我也很自豪能成为第一位在我的预算中纳入全国带薪家庭假计划的总统 - 这样每个新的父母都有机会与他们的新生儿建立联系。

There could be no greater contrast to the beautiful image of a mother holding her infant child than the chilling displays our Nation saw in recent days. Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments before birth. These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world. And then, we had the case of the Governor of Virginia where he basically stated he would execute a baby after birth. 对于抱着婴儿的母亲的美丽形象，与最近几天我们国家看到的令人不寒而栗的画面形成鲜明对比。 纽约的立法者高兴地看到立法的通过，这将允许婴儿在出生前从母亲的子宫中被撕裂。 这些是活生生的、有感觉的，美丽的婴儿，永远不会有机会与世界分享他们的爱和梦想。 然后，我们得到了弗吉尼亚州州长的案例，他基本上说他会处死所出生的孩子。

To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb. 为了捍卫每个人的尊严，我要求国会通过立法禁止可以感受到母亲子宫疼痛的儿童的晚期堕胎。

Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children -- born and unborn -- are made in the holy image of God. 让我们共同努力，建立一种珍惜无辜生命的文化。 让我们重申一个基本的事实：所有出生和未出生的孩子都是按照上帝圣洁的形象造的。

The final part of my agenda is to protect America's National Security. 我议程的最后一部分是保护美国的国家安全。

Over the last 2 years, we have begun to fully rebuild the United States Military -- with $700 billion last year and $716 billion this year. We are also getting other nations to pay their fair share. For years, the United States was being treated very unfairly by NATO -- but now we have secured a $100 billion increase in defense spending from NATO allies. 在过去的两年里，我们已经开始全面重建美国军队 - 去年有 7000 亿美元国防预算，今年有 7160 亿美元。 我们也让其他国家支付其公平份额。 多年来，北约对美国的待遇非常不公平 - 但现在我们已经从北约盟国获得了 1000 亿美元的国防开支的增加。

As part of our military build-up, the United States is developing a state-of-the-art Missile Defense System. 作为我们军事集结的一部分，美国正在开发最先进的导弹防御系统。

Under my Administration, we will never apologize for advancing America's interests. 在我的政府任职期间，我们绝不会为推进美国的利益而道歉。

For example, decades ago the United States entered into a treaty with Russia in which we agreed to limit and reduce our missile capabilities. While we followed the agreement to the letter, Russia repeatedly violated its terms. That is why I announced that the United States is officially withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF Treaty. 例如，几十年前，美国与俄罗斯签订了一项条约，我们同意限制和减少我们的导弹能力。 在我们遵守该协议的同时，俄罗斯一再违反其条款。 这就是我宣布美国正式退出中程核力量条约或 INF 条约的原因。

Perhaps we can negotiate a different agreement, adding China and others, or perhaps we can't –- in which case, we will outspend and out-innovate all others by far. 也许我们可以谈判一个不同的协议，增加中国和其他国家，或者我们不能 - 在这种情况下，我们的支出和创新将远远超出所有其他国家。

As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the Korean Peninsula. Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months. If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea with potentially millions of people killed. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one. And Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam. 作为大胆的新外交的一部分，我们继续推动朝鲜半岛和平的历史性推动。 我们的人质已经回家，核试验已经停止，并且在 15 个月内没有发射导弹。 如果我没有当选美国总统，我认为，现在我们将与朝鲜发生重大战争，可能有数百万人丧生。 还有很多工作要做，但我与金正恩的关系很好。 金主席和我将于 2 月 27 日和 28 日再次在越南会面。

Two weeks ago, the United States officially recognized the legitimate government of Venezuela, and its new interim President, Juan Guaido. 两周前，美国正式承认了委内瑞拉的合法政府及其新的临时总统胡安瓜伊多。

We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom -- and we condemn the brutality of the Maduro regime, whose ocialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair. 我们支持委内瑞拉人民对自由的崇高追求 - 我们谴责马杜罗政权的野蛮行径，他们的那个主义政策使这个国家从南美洲最富有的国家转变为赤贫和绝望的状态。

Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt ocialism in our country. America was founded on liberty and independence –- not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free, and we will stay free. Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a ocialist country. 在美国，我们对在我国采用那个主义的新呼吁感到震惊。 美国建立在自由和独立的基础上 - 而不是政府的强制，统治和控制。 我们生而自由，我们将保持自由。 今晚，我们再次决心美国永远不会成为那个主义国家。

One of the most complex set of challenges we face is in the Middle East. 我们面临的最复杂挑战之一是中东地区。

Our approach is based on principled realism -- not discredited theories that have failed for decades to yield progress. For this reason, my Administration recognized the true capital of Israel -- and proudly opened the American Embassy in Jerusalem. 我们的方法基于原则性的现实主义 - 而不是几十年来未能取得进展的失败的理论。 出于这个原因，我的政府承认了以色列的真正首都 - 并自豪地开放了美国驻耶路撒冷大使馆。





Our brave troops have now been fighting in the Middle East for almost 19 years. In Afghanistan and Iraq, nearly 7,000 American heroes have given their lives. More than 52,000 Americans have been badly wounded. We have spent more than $7 trillion in the Middle East. 我们的勇敢部队现在已经在中东战斗了近 19 年。 在阿富汗和伊拉克，近 7000 名美国英雄献出了生命。 超过 52,000 名美国人受重伤。 我们在中东的支出超过 7 万亿美元。

As a candidate for President, I pledged a new approach. Great nations do not fight endless wars. 作为总统候选人，我承诺采取新方法。 伟大的国家不打无休止的战争。

When I took office, ISIS controlled more than 20,000 square miles in Iraq and Syria. Today, we have liberated virtually all of that territory from the grip of these bloodthirsty killers. 当我上任时， ISIS 在伊拉克和叙利亚控制了超过 20,000 平方英里。 今天，我们从这些嗜血杀手的手中解放了几乎所有的领土。

Now, as we work with our allies to destroy the remnants of ISIS, it is time to give our brave warriors in Syria a warm welcome home. 现在，当我们与盟国合作摧毁伊斯兰国的残余时，现在是时候让我们在叙利亚的勇敢战士受到热烈欢迎。

I have also accelerated our negotiations to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan. Our troops have fought with unmatched valor -- and thanks to their bravery, we are now able to pursue a political solution to this long and bloody conflict. 我还加快了在阿富汗达成政治解决方案的谈判。 我们的军队以无与伦比的勇气进行了战斗 - 由于他们的勇敢，我们现在能够寻求政治解决这场漫长而血腥的冲突。

In Afghanistan, my Administration is holding constructive talks with a number of Afghan groups, including the Taliban. As we make progress in these negotiations, we will be able to reduce our troop presence and focus on counter-terrorism. We do not know whether we will achieve an agreement -- but we do know that after two decades of war, the hour has come to at least try for peace. 在阿富汗，我国政府正在与包括塔利班在内的一些阿富汗团体进行建设性会谈。 随着我们在这些谈判中取得进展，我们将能够减少我们的部队存在并专注于反恐。 我们不知道我们是否会达成协议 - 但我们确实知道，经过二十年的战争，现在是时间试图实现和平。

Above all, friend and foe alike must never doubt this Nation's power and will to defend our people. Eighteen years ago, terrorists attacked the USS Cole -- and last month American forces killed one of the leaders of the attack. 最重要的是，朋友和敌人一定不要怀疑这个国家的力量和意志，以捍卫我们的人民。 十八年前，恐怖分子袭击了科尔号航空母舰 - 上个月美国军队杀死了一名制造此次袭击的领导人。

We are honored to be joined tonight by Tom Wibberley, whose son, Navy Seaman Craig Wibberley, was one of the 17 sailors we tragically lost. Tom: we vow to always remember the heroes of the USS Cole. 我们很荣幸今晚与 Tom Wibberley 一起来到现场，他的儿子海军海员 Craig Wibberley 是我们悲惨失去的 17 名水手之一。 汤姆：我们发誓要永远记住科尔号航空母舰的英雄。

My Administration has acted decisively to confront the world's leading state sponsor of terror: the radical regime in Iran. 我国政府果断地采取行动，面对世界上主要的恐怖主义国家赞助者：伊朗的激进政权。

To ensure this corrupt dictatorship never acquires nuclear weapons, I withdrew the United States from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. And last fall, we put in place the toughest sanctions ever imposed on a country. 为了确保这种腐败的独裁统治永远不会获得核武器，我将美国从灾难性的伊朗核协议中撤出。 去年秋天，我们实施了对一个国家实施的最严厉的制裁。

We will not avert our eyes from a regime that chants death to America and threatens genocide against the Jewish people. We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism, or those who spread its venomous creed. With one voice, we must confront this hatred anywhere and everywhere it occurs. 我们不会对一个向美国追逐死亡并威胁对犹太人民进行种族灭绝的政权熟视无睹。 我们绝不能忽视反犹太主义的卑鄙毒药，或那些散布其有毒信条的人。 只要一个声音，我们就必须在任何地方和任何地方面对这种仇恨。

Just months ago, 11 Jewish-Americans were viciously murdered in an anti-semitic attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. SWAT Officer Timothy Matson raced into the gunfire and was shot seven times chasing down the killer. Timothy has just had his 12th surgery -- but he made the trip to be here with us tonight. Officer Matson: we are forever grateful for your courage in the face of evil. 就在几个月前， 11 名犹太裔美国人在匹兹堡生命之树犹太教堂的反犹太人袭击事件中被恶毒谋杀。 特警官 Timothy Matson 参加了枪击，并被在追击杀手过程中被击中七次。 蒂莫西刚刚接受了他的第 12 次手术 - 但今晚他和我们一起去了这里。 马森警官：我们永远感激你在面对邪恶时的勇气。

Tonight, we are also joined by Pittsburgh survivor Judah Samet. He arrived at the synagogue as the massacre began. But not only did Judah narrowly escape death last fall -- more than seven decades ago, he narrowly survived the Nazi concentration camps. Today is Judah's 81st birthday. Judah says he can still remember the exact moment, nearly 75 years ago, after 10 months in a concentration camp, when he and his family were put on a train, and told they were going to another camp. Suddenly the train screeched to a halt. A soldier appeared. Judah's family braced for the worst. Then, his father cried out with joy: "It's the Americans." 今晚，匹兹堡幸存者犹大沙美也加入了我们的行列。 大屠杀开始时他来到了犹太教堂。 但是，犹大不仅在去年秋天勉强逃脱死亡 - 七十多年前，他在纳粹集中营中勉强度过难关。 今天是犹大的 81 岁生日。 犹大说他仍然记得 75 年前的一个确切的时刻，在集中营 10 个月后，他和他的家人被放在火车上，并告诉他们要去另一个营地。 突然火车停了下来。 一名士兵出现了。 犹大的家人为最坏的事情做好准备。 然后，他的父亲高兴地喊道： “ 这是美国人。 ”

A second Holocaust survivor who is here tonight, Joshua Kaufman, was a prisoner at Dachau Concentration Camp. He remembers watching through a hole in the wall of a cattle car as American soldiers rolled in with tanks. "To me," Joshua recalls, "the American soldiers were proof that God exists, and they came down from the sky." 今晚在场的第二位大屠杀幸存者约书亚考夫曼是达豪集中营的囚犯。 他记得当美国士兵用坦克进入时，他看着一辆牛车壁上的洞。 “ 对我来说， ” 约书亚回忆道， “ 美国士兵证明上帝存在，他们从天而降。 ”

I began this evening by honoring three soldiers who fought on D-Day in the Second World War. One of them was Herman Zeitchik. But there is more to Herman's story. A year after he stormed the beaches of Normandy, Herman was one of those American soldiers who helped liberate Dachau. He was one of the Americans who helped rescue Joshua from that hell on earth. Almost 75 years later, Herman and Joshua are both together in the gallery tonight -- seated side-by-side, here in the home of American freedom. Herman and Joshua: your presence this evening honors and uplifts our entire Nation. 我今天晚上开始纪念在第二次世界大战中参加 D 日战斗的三名士兵。 其中一位是 Herman Zeitchik 。 但赫尔曼的故事还有更多。 在他冲进诺曼底海滩一年后，赫尔曼是帮助解放达豪的美国士兵之一。 他是帮助约书亚从地狱中解救出来的美国人之一。 大约 75 年后，赫尔曼和约书亚今晚都在现场 - 并排坐在美国自由之家。 赫尔曼和约书亚：你今晚的出席会使我们的整个国家受到尊敬和提升。

When American soldiers set out beneath the dark skies over the English Channel in the early hours of D-Day, 1944, they were just young men of 18 and 19, hurtling on fragile landing craft toward the most momentous battle in the history of war. 1944 年 D 日，美国士兵在英吉利海峡的黑暗天空下出发，他们只是 18 岁和 19 岁的年轻人，在脆弱的登陆艇上冲向战争史上最重大的战斗。

They did not know if they would survive the hour. They did not know if they would grow old. But they knew that America had to prevail. Their cause was this Nation, and generations yet unborn. 他们不知道他们是否会在一小时内幸存下来。 他们不知道他们是否会变老。 但他们知道美国必须占上风。 他们是为了这个国家，为了尚未出生的几代人。

Why did they do it? They did it for America -- they did it for us. 他们为什么这么做？ 他们是为了美国 - 他们是为了我们。

Everything that has come since -- our triumph over ommunism, our giant leaps of science and discovery, our unrivaled progress toward equality and justice -- all of it is possible thanks to the blood and tears and courage and vision of the Americans who came before. 从那以后所经历的一切 - 我们对那个主义的胜利，我们科学和发现的巨大飞跃，我们在平等和正义方面取得的无与伦比的进步 - 所有这一切都归功于以前来过的美国人的血泪，勇气和远见卓识。

Think of this Capitol -- think of this very chamber, where lawmakers before you voted to end slavery, to build the railroads and the highways, to defeat fascism, to secure civil rights, to face down an evil empire. 想想这个国会大厦 - 想想这个会议室，你们投票结束奴隶制，建立铁路和高速公路，打败法西斯主义，确保公民权利，降服邪恶的帝国。

Here tonight, we have legislators from across this magnificent republic. You have come from the rocky shores of Maine and the volcanic peaks of Hawaii; from the snowy woods of Wisconsin and the red deserts of Arizona; from the green farms of Kentucky and the golden beaches of California. Together, we represent the most extraordinary Nation in all of history. 今晚，我们有来自这个宏伟共和国的立法者。 你来自缅因州的岩石海岸和夏威夷的火山峰 ; 来自威斯康星州的白雪皑皑的树林和亚利桑那州的红色沙漠 ; 来自肯塔基州的绿色农场和加州的金色沙滩。 我们共同代表了历史上最杰出的国家。

What will we do with this moment? How will we be remembered? 这一刻我们会怎么做？ 我们将如何被铭记？

I ask the men and women of this Congress: Look at the opportunities before us! Our most thrilling achievements are still ahead. Our most exciting journeys still await. Our biggest victories are still to come. We have not yet begun to dream. 我问这次大会的男男女女：看看我们面前的机会吧！ 我们最激动人心的成就仍然领先。 我们最激动人心的旅程仍在等待着。 我们最大的胜利还未到来。 我们还没有开始做梦。

We must choose whether we are defined by our differences -- or whether we dare to transcend them. 们必须选择是否由我们的差异来定义 - 或者我们是否敢于超越它们。

We must choose whether we will squander our inheritance -- or whether we will proudly declare that we are Americans. We do the incredible. We defy the impossible. We conquer the unknown. 我们必须选择是否会浪费我们的遗产 - 或者我们是否会自豪地宣称我们是美国人。 我们做得不可思议。 我们无视不可能的事情。 我们征服了未知。

This is the time to re-ignite the American imagination. This is the time to search for the tallest summit, and set our sights on the brightest star. This is the time to rekindle the bonds of love and loyalty and memory that link us together as citizens, as neighbors, as patriots.nd our choice to make. I am asking you to choose greatness. 现在是重新点燃美国想象力的时候了。 这是寻找最高峰的时候，并把目光投向最耀眼的明星。 现在是时候重新点燃爱，忠诚和记忆的纽带，将我们作为公民，邻居，爱国者和我们的选择联系在一起。 我要求你们选择伟大。

No matter the trials we face, no matter the challenges to come, we must go forward together. 无论我们面临何种考验，无论面临何种挑战，我们都必须共同前进。

We must keep America first in our hearts. We must keep freedom alive in our souls. And we must always keep faith in America's destiny -- that one Nation, under God, must be the hope and the promise and the light and the glory among all the nations of the world! 我们必须把美国放在首位。 我们必须在我们的灵魂中保持自由。 我们必须始终对美国的命运保持信心 - 一个国家，在上帝之下，必须是世界各国的希望和承诺，光明和荣耀！

Thank you. God Bless You, God Bless America, and good night!

谢谢。

上帝保佑你，上帝保佑美国，晚安！

