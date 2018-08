特朗普大喜：关税战打击中国经济 中国股市四个月跌27%

中美贸易战持续,美国总统特朗普在 Twitter 上一连发出 4 个帖文指,征收中国商品关税的效果远超任何人预期。他表示,中国股市在 4 个月内下跌 27% ,正与美国谈判中,反观美国市场史无前例地强劲,相信与中国重新谈判后,贸易会使美国股市更大幅地上升。

Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27% in last 4months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated. America First.......