新加坡防长：政府各层级都一直在努力让被扣装甲车得以归还
新加坡国防部长黄永宏今日表示，新加坡武装部队会从上个月9辆装甲车被香港海关扣留事件中学习，并改变其做法，以更好地保护新加坡的军事资产。
黄永宏于Facebook上写道，在过去两个月中，政府所有层级都致力于让这批泰瑞克斯轮式装甲运兵车（Terrex ICV）归回给新加坡。他指出，这样的努力正在安静地、低调地进行，因为这样比较有效。
他指出，下个月的国会上将会提供更多细节。
9辆泰瑞克斯轮式装甲运兵车（Terrex ICV）完成了在台湾的军事交流活动后，从台湾运回新加坡。11月23日，这批装甲车途径香港时，在香港葵涌货柜码头被扣留。
据港媒报道，扣留原因是运输公司美国总统轮船（APL）没有提供适当的许可证。
针对该事件，黄永宏写道：“对于大多数新加坡人，包括国防部和新加坡武装部队来说，香港当局拘留我们的泰瑞克斯，从国防角度来看，是2016年的一个低点。”
黄永宏说，虽然泰瑞克斯没有归还使我们所有人感到不安，但还是应该将该事件置于适当的背景下加以看待。
黄永宏写道：“泰瑞克斯事件不会像今天的恐怖主义一样，构成生存威胁，甚至不会构成潜在的威胁。而武装部队不能分心、或让单一事件主导一切。”
他补充道：“但是，新加坡人也不应允许这一事件震撼我们的信心、或削弱我们的团结。我们是一个主权和独立国家，而我们将绘制我们自己的未来。”
黄永宏总结了他对2016年的想法，并表示有加强新加坡安全的显著成果。
他指出，与美国、中国和印度等国家的关系“基本强劲、健康”。
他解释道：“我们可能不会在每个问题上有一致的看法，但这就是两个独立和主权国家双边关系的常态。更重要的是，与这些国家一道，我们双方都重视双边关系的共同利益，并希望加强这种关系，而不是使它更糟。”
他指出，新加坡与其它国家则通过五国联防（FPDA）和东盟国防部长会议（ADMM）等机制而正在加强中。
另外，新加坡也与澳大利亚签署了一项里程碑式的协议，为武装部队提供更多的空间和时间进行训练。
他写道：“我们带着对全球经济、国际政治和区域安全，以及持续的恐怖主义威胁的不确定性，而进入2017年。”
“但是，如果我们保持警惕、团结和互相支持，我们将会集聚力量，并克服迎面而来的挑战。”
国防部长黄永宏Facebook贴文的原文：
For most Singaporeans, MINDEF and the SAF included, the detention of our Terrexes by Hong Kong authorities was a low point in 2016 from the defence perspective. The SAF will learn from this episode and has already changed its practices to better protect our assets. But all of us are of course upset that the Terrexes, our property, have not been returned to Singapore. We have been working at all levels of Government these past two months to effect their return, quietly and out of the limelight where it is more effective. I will say more in the next Parliament sitting, but we should view that incident in its proper context.
The Terrex issue does not pose an existential threat or even a potential threat as say, terrorism does today. And the SAF must not lose focus or allow that one issue to dominate all else. Neither should Singaporeans allow this one incident to shake our confidence or weaken our solidarity. We are a sovereign and independent country, and we will chart our own future.
When we look back at 2016, there were significant achievements that have strengthened our security. Over 50 years, we have built up strong partnerships across the world, and have achieved a high standing in the international community. Our relations with countries like the US, China and India are fundamentally strong and healthy. We may not see eye to eye on every issue, but that is the norm of bilateral relations between any two independent and sovereign nations. More importantly, with these countries, both sides value the mutual benefits that arise from strong bilateral ties and want to enhance these ties, not make them worse.
Our defence ties with other countries through the FPDA and ADMM-Plus are also strong and growing. We signed a landmark agreement with Australia that will provide more space and time for the SAF to train. Locally, the NDP was held for the first time in the new National Stadium and we mourned the passing of our beloved former President Mr S R Nathan.
All in all, Singapore has been protected and Singaporeans kept safe. We enter 2017 with uncertainties about the global economy, international politics and regional security, and the ongoing threat of terrorism. But if we stay vigilant, united and support each other, we will draw strength and overcome all challenges that come our way.
